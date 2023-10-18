Protesters at US Capitol call for Gaza ceasefire

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are being arrested at the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon inside the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are not allowed.

"We warned the protesters to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," Capitol Police said in a statement.

The protests aren't just happening inside the Capitol. Police said protesters are also walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex.

"For safety reasons, we have temporary rolling road closures in effect," Capitol Police said.

The protests come as President Joe Biden is traveling back to the U.S. from Israel. In a meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday , Biden pledged his support to Israel in the face of attacks from Hamas.

The conflict began on Oct. 7., when Hamas led a surprise attack on Israel. Officials said more than 1,000 Israelis were killed and nearly 200 others were taken hostage.

Israel responded to the attack by going after Hamas in Gaza. Hamas says more than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict and another 12,000 are injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

