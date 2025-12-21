QB Justin Lamson was the cool hand Montana State needed

BOZEMAN — You're up 27-23 in an epic FCS semifinal battle against your fiercest rival early in the fourth quarter, but it's third and 20 from your own 13-yard line.

There's not a whole lot of plays to account for that scenario. The game could hinge on this one snap.

If you're Justin Lamson, you take a breath, circle the wagons and deliver a knockout blow to help lift your team to one of its biggest football wins in school history.

"He's who you want at your quarterback position," receiver Taco Dowler said of Lamson after Montana State closed a 48-23 romp over Montana in front of 22,277 crazed fans in the 125th meeting between the rivals.

Dowler can speak from experience. He's been on the receiving end of many Lamson's throws this year — not the least of which came in the above storyline.

On that play, Lamson, after breaking the pocket, rolled to his right and lofted a perfect pass down the field to Dowler, who hauled it in and maneuvered his way through Montana's secondary for an 87-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 34-23 lead and help send MSU to the national championship game for the second consecutive season.

That play was the back-breaker. And it served as the quintessential moment in a season full of plays Lamson's made to ease the loss of his predecessor, legendary Bobcat quarterback Tommy Mellott.

"Clearly the play from Justin to Taco ... I don't know if that's the best play ever in the history of our program," MSU coach Brent Vigen said. "It certainly was the biggest play today."

As the Bobcats churned out 240 rushing yards, Lamson also threw for 209 yards on just 13 completions with a pair of TDs and no turnovers. He also rushed for 43 yards and a pair of scores and had a big hand in MSU converting 10 of 14 third-down plays.

Another such conversion came in the third quarter on a 9-yard rush by Lamson on third and 7 — in which he lowered his shoulder against the defense to power for a couple extra yards past the sticks. That drive culminated in a short TD pass to tight end Rocky Lencioni that put the Cats in front 27-23 to cap a 14-play, 75-yard march.

The Bobcats didn't trail again.

"(Lamson's) an easy person to follow, just because he does work so hard," Dowler said. "He worked hard from Day 1 and gained a lot of respect and trust from the whole offense, (the) whole defense, even special teams. And that's big on this team."

The Bobcats had to say goodbye to Mellott after last year's 15-1 run to the national title game. The Butte product finished his career with 33 wins, 96 total touchdowns, two trips to the championship and the Walter Payton Award as the nation's top player in 2024.

But in came Lamson after a well-traveled career with stops at Syracuse and Stanford. And he's filled the enormous shoes Mellott left behind.

"There's no doubt about it. Whatever his physical abilities are, his intangibles are what shine the most. And that was evident right from the start," Vigen said. "He came here and didn't assume anything. He just came and worked and became one of the guys, and as the season's progressed I think we've clearly seen the type of competitor he is.

"He wants the moments. He doesn't shy away from the moments. And it doesn't mean they always are going to go his way, but he's a fighter. Tommy certainly was a fighter, and to have a different version of this quarterback that's really, you know, kind of led us back to the final game, we were very fortunate to bring him here. And it's worked out like we'd hoped."

Through 15 games now, which includes MSU's current 13-game winning streak, Lamson has thrown for 2,892 yards with 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He went the entire stretch of the Big Sky Conference regular season without throwing a pick.

He's completing 72% of his throws, and he can also do it with is legs — Lamson has added 704 physical rushing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

And he was the difference on Saturday against Montana in the most historic of all the matchups between the schools, right when his team needed it the most.

Now it's on to Nashville, Tenn., and the national title game where the Bobcats will look to finally get over the hump with their first crown since 1984.

It's Montana State's third trip to the championship game in Vigen's five-year tenure. They lost each of the past two.

"This has happened three times. We've hosted a semifinal and we've won each of them," Vigen said. "You can't take these moments for granted. As a coach you're already thinking ahead. We want to do everything we can to finish the job the way we intend to."

Lamson certainly won't shy away.