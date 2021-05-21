"Pit stop" on I-15 near Conrad continues providing vaccinations

NEAR CONRAD — Last week, the effort to vaccinate American and Canadian truck drivers began at a truck stop along I-15 near Conrad, and on Thursday, governor Greg Gianforte made a pit stop to see the operation first-hand.

The truck stop site has administered 538 vaccines so far, averaging about 50 vaccines per day.

The governor says the truck stop site is just the beginning of the state's transition away from traditional vaccination clinics.

Gianforte said, “We’re shifting from a situation where we had vaccination clinics, to taking the vaccine out so it’s more convenient. That’s why we’re doing it here at the truck stop in Conrad. It’s now available in pharmacies around the state, it’s becoming available at doctors' offices. We’re working with large employers. It’s easy and any kind of friction associated with getting the vaccine we’re trying to remove.”

The truck stop vaccination site offers the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccination.

The site will be open to public vaccination May 22nd and May 23rd.

