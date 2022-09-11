Reported armed standoff in Belgrade neighborhood

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a situation involving a barricaded person where shots were fired on Red Barn Drive in the Landmark Subdivision in Belgrade.

According to a news release, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the nearby area.

Neighbors affected have been notified and law enforcement is working on evacuating those residences.

Red Barn Drive is closed between Harvester Lane and Stockton Way.

"Please stay out of the area while this incident is ongoing. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this situation," the release states. "We will provide updates as soon as we can."

Agencies at the scene include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue, and Montana Highway Patrol.

We will update you when we get more information.



