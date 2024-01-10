Republican candidates gear up for last-minute messaging in Iowa

The political clock is ticking with Iowa caucuses a week away.

Former President Donald Trump is the party favorite. According to a Morning Consult poll he leads Nikki Haley, who is in the number two spot, by more than 40 percentage points. However, new polls signal some hope for the former U.N. ambassador.

One from CNN found roughly 39% of likely Republican primary voters would vote for Trump, while 32% said they would vote for Haley.

Support for Haley rose 12 percentage points since CNN's last poll in November.

SEE MORE: Cold in Iowa previews what's expected to be a chilly caucus night

Candidates are preparing their last week of appearances before the caucus.

Winter weather has blanketed Iowa with snow that's made it difficult to get around. But for campaigns, this is the final shot to reach possible voters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Iowa Tuesday in advance of speaking with voters on a statewide bus tour.

Some voters told Scripps News they are still undecided as the Republican field sends its final messages ahead of caucus time.

All three leading Republican candidates will be in Iowa on Wednesday.

Haley and DeSantis will participate in the fifth Republican debate Wednesday. Trump, meanwhile, is expected to participate in a Fox News town hall event nearby.

