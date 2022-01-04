Ricki Lake Married Her Fiancé, Ross Burningham

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ricki Lake, the former talk show host and actor, announced her recent marriage to fiancé Ross Burningham by sharing a series of stunning photos of their sunset wedding overlooking the ocean. And it’s easy to see from the looks on their faces that the newlyweds are having a good time.

“We did it! 1/2/22,” Lake captioned the first post regarding her surprise wedding on Instagram. “Ross and I said I DO!”

In this first post confirming her nuptials, Lake and Burningham shared three photos from their big day. The first shows a close-up of the couple with smiles that fill the frame. In the second photo, we get a look at the amazing view from the ceremony, which Lake said was held at “Home Sweet Home.” The sun was setting, and Lake wore a long orange gown that matched the ambiance of the scene.

Another fun detail about these photos is how they show Lake standing on a foot stool so she could apparently look her groom in the eye as she read her wedding vows.

People magazine talked to the new bride shortly after the wedding photos were released and shared one of the images on Twitter.

Ricki Lake Is Married! Former Talk Show Host Weds Fiancé Ross Burningham: 'We Did It!' https://t.co/WopsAXmjbu — People (@people) January 3, 2022

Lake and Burningham, who is an attorney in California, began their relationship in June 2020, according to an interview Lake gave to Andy Cohen on his show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” shortly after her engagement in February 2021.

The 53-year-old, whose acting career launched in 1988 when she played Tracy Turnblad in the 1998 movie version of the musical “Hairspray,” shared some intimate details of the couple’s beginnings and the proposal.

She confessed to Cohen that Burningham was casual to begin with, but her relationship with her “magnificent king” — as she referred to him in her Instagram engagement post back in Feb. 2021 — grew deeper as time went on.

Burningham surprised Lake with the proposal when she was in the jacuzzi, she told Cohen during the interview, which you watch below.

Both Lake and Burningham have adult children, and Lake told People that their shared empty nest is one of the things they cherish about their relationship.

“Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives,” she told People in 2021. “Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.