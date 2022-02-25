Sally Kellerman, ‘MASH’ And ‘Back To School’ Star, Dead At 84

Sally Kellerman, who played the original Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 film version of “MASH” has passed away at 84 years old. Kellerman’s character was played by Loretta Swit in the TV series “M*A*S*H”. According to ABC7 News, a spokesperson said that Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills.

Keller’s daughter Claire stated that her mother had been suffering from dementia for the past five years, and had been in poor health during the last two years. Her son, Jack Krane, stated that he said his final goodbyes when he saw her Wednesday night, as it was clear to him that it would be the last time they saw one another.

The award-winning actress was known for many roles in movies and on TV, such as “Back to School” with Rodney Dangerfield, the popular soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” and even an episode of Star Trek opposite William Shatner, who shared his condolences on Twitter.

Sending condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 25, 2022

Star Trek Tour, a CBS-licensed exact replica of the interior sets of the U.S.S. Enterprise, shared a photo of the actress portraying a Starfleet officer in the episode, “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sally Kellerman. #StarTrekFamily pic.twitter.com/H5UUR5h9J5 — @startrektour (@startrektour) February 24, 2022

Other performances she was known for include her roles in 1970’s “Brewster McCloud,” Neil Simon’s 1972 movie “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” the 1978 NBC miniseries “Centennial” and as Jodie Foster’s mother in the 1980 film “Foxes.” She loaned her husky voice to animated movies and television commercials and was also a singer.

In 2013, she published “Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life,” her memoir.

Kellerman married writer-director Rick Einstein in 1970, but they divorced after two years. In 1976, she adopted her biological niece, Claire. In 1980, she married producer Jonathan D. Krane and the couple adopted twins Hannah and Jack when Kellerman was 52.

Kellerman is predeceased by Krane, who died suddenly in 2016. She is survived by her three children.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.