Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Friday at her home in Phoenix. She was 93 years old.

A statement from the Supreme Court says O'Connor was suffering from "advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness."

O'Connor was appointed to the bench in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. She served for nearly three decades, retiring in 2006.

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned her death on Friday.

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education. And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot," Roberts said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

