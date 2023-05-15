Watch Now
Scattered precipitation and warm weather in the works for the upcoming week

Above-average temperatures with chances for showers and thunderstorms to North-central Montana.
Weather Forecast (Sunday May 14)
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 00:24:12-04

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday and Monday get a brief break from precipitation before it resumes throughout the rest of the upcoming week. Sunday night will see the earlier breezy conditions decreasing throughout the night by midnight, with wind conditions becoming light.

Despite the chances for upcoming precipitation in the week, highs will increase to the upper 60’s and 70’s. Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures above average for this time of year. Due to a short-wave trough following a cold front, stronger storms could be a possibility for Tuesday including gusty winds and hail.

Chances for precipitation including scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the rest of the week. An upper-level ridge will eventually do wonders in calming the weather down by next weekend where it’s showing quiet conditions and warmer temperatures up into the 80’s.

051423 GF 7 day
051423 Helena 7 day

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40’s. 10-15 mph wind with gusts up to 21 mph becoming light throughout the night.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70’s. Light, 5-8 mph wind.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s. 8-10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible mainly before noon. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s. 9-11 mph wind with gusts up to 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s. 7-10 mph wind.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

