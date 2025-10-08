30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Canada's defunct Marineland park

Over two dozen beluga whales at the now-defunct Marineland amusement in Niagara Falls, Ontario, could be put down, as reported by Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

The park said that if it doesn't get a commitment for financial help, it would have to start euthanizing the 30 beluga whales.

The Canadian Fisheries Minister said Marineland is responsible for the whales, but Marineland said it has no other option after permits were denied to export the whales to China.

Animal rights groups are now calling on the Canadian government to intervene and seize the whales.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Buffalo, New York.