4.7 magnitude earthquake in Malibu rocks Southern California

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California Thursday morning.

It was centered near Malibu in Los Angeles County.

The earthquake was felt as far as 45 miles away in Orange County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

After the quake, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on X that the Los Angeles Fire Department is conducting a routine survey of the city to assess for any damages.

The effect of an earthquake at this magnitude can cause “light” shaking — as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale — which could include dishes, windows, and doors disturbed. The sensation may be similar to a heavy truck striking a building.

People in the area reported feeling the quake for a few seconds.

Some celebrities took to social media to react.

“That #Earthquake was scary,” Paris Hilton wrote on X.

Khloe Kardashian also chimed in on X, writing, “Damn that was a big one.”

On this same day last month, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake also struck the Los Angeles area.

