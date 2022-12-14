Search underway for missing snowmobiler near Whitefish

KALISPELL - Crews are searching for an 87-year-old Charles Kind, a snowmobiler in the Whitefish area.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Kind was expected to return on Tuesday afternoon (December 13, 2022).

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Flathead County Search and Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air are involved in the search.

Crews have been searching in the Canyon Creek Road area on the backside of Big Mountain.

Kind's vehicle and trailer were found in the Canyon Creek parking lot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Kind is asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610, option 1.



