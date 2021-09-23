Seasonable Temperatures Today, Big Warm-Up This Weekend

Today: A bit cooler compared to yesterday with highs reaching the upper 60's and low 70's. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will persist all day.

Tonight: Comfortable with temperatures cooling into the upper 30's and low 40's. Skies will remain mostly clear with high pressure moving overhead.

Tomorrow: A few degrees warmer with temperatures warming into the mid 70's. Sunny skies expected. Skies remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the mid 40's.

Saturday: Summer-like warmth with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80's. Mostly sunny skies expected with winds picking up a bit to 15-20mph. Temperatures cool to the upper 40's overnight.

Sunday: Warmer weather continues with high temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. Gusty winds will continue with sustained winds at 15-20mph gusting up to 35mph at times. Temperatures cool into the upper 40's overnight.

Monday: Temperatures continue to stay warm with highs in the low 80's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures cool into the mid 40's overnight.

Tuesday: A bit cooler with more clouds expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 70's. Overnight temperatures cool into the low 40's.

Wednesday: Much cooler as high pressure finally lets up and moves off to our east. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60's. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with spot showers possible.