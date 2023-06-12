Slightly drier conditions in the days ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It may be too soon to say, but it appears the precipitation in North Central Montana may be taking a brief pause over the next few days. While there will still be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, most of the precipitation will be confined to the Southwestern portion of the state. The days ahead will also see near average temperatures for this time of year, with daily highs in the 70’s and sunny skies.

Chances for hazy conditions are also growing in North Central due to the current upper-level flow switching directions from Northwest to more southerly, bringing in Canada’s wildfire smoke to the area once again. Followed by that change, a fast-moving upper-level trough is also expected to make its way into the area by Wednesday, bringing in unsettled weather conditions. As quickly as that trough moves into the area, it will also make a quick exit followed by an upper-level ridge that will hopefully bring in dry and quiet conditions to the latter half of the week. Cooler temperatures are also in the forecast for that time.

For right now, a Flood Advisory is currently in effect for Southern Fergus County due to minor flooding caused by rain and snow melt. Currently, this will be in effect until further notice.

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with lows in the 50’s and 5-11 mph winds.

MONDAY: Small chance for showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5-11 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

TUESDAY: Small chance for showers in the afternoon. Sunny, then becoming partly cloudy in the night with highs in the upper 70’s, and lows in the 50’s. 3-8 mph winds becoming 9-11.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. Windy, 11-18 mph winds with gusts up to 28 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly sunny becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

MTN News