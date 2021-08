2021 Class A football standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 30, 2021

(Last updated Aug. 30) Eastern A

Conf. Overall Lewistown 1-0 1-0 Havre 1-0 1-0 Laurel 1-0 1-0 Miles City 0-0 1-0 Billings Central 0-0 0-0 Hardin 0-0 0-1 Livingston 0-1 0-1 Sidney 0-1 0-1 Glendive 0-1 0-1 Western A

Conf. Overall Hamilton 1-0 1-0 Frenchtown 0-0 1-0 Columbia Falls 0-0 1-0 Libby 0-0 1-0 Whitefish 0-0 1-0 Polson 0-0 1-0 Ronan 0-0 0-0 Dillon 0-0 0-1 Butte Central 0-0 0-1 Stevensville 0-0 0-1 Browning 0-0 0-1 East Helena 0-0 0-1 Corvallis 0-1 0-1

