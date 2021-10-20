Watch
2021 State AA soccer scores, pairings

Ashley Washburn, MTN Sports
Bozeman's Joshua Angell celebrates second goal
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 20, 2021
The State AA soccer playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The first round consists of seeded intradivisional match-ups. After the first round, teams in each division will be reseeded for the quarter final round with the lowest remaining seed being the No. 4 seed, etc.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, Oct. 23, and the semifinals will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The state championships will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The first-round match-ups can be found below.

BOYS

First round, Tuesday Oct. 19
Bozeman 10, Great Falls CMR 0
Billings West 2, Great Falls High 0
Bozeman Gallatin 2, Belgrade 0
Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

Missoula Hellgate 9, Kalispell Flathead 0
Kalispell Glacier 1, Missoula Big Sky 0
Helena Capital 4, Butte 0
Missoula Sentinel 1, Helena High 0

GIRLS

First round, Tuesday Oct. 19
Billings West 7, Great Falls High 0
Bozeman Gallatin 6, Belgrade 1
Billings Senior 4, Great Falls CMR 2
Bozeman 1, Billings Skyview 0

Helena High 10, Butte 0
Missoula Hellgate 5, Missoula Big Sky 0
Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0
Helena Capital 3, Kalispell Glacier 2

