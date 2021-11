2021 state volleyball scores, pairings

The state volleyball tournaments will be held Nov. 11-13 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman. Four state champions will be crowned, one each in Class AA, Class A, Class B and Class C, with tournaments running concurrently throughout the weekend.

Updated scores and pairings can be found below.

State AA

LINK: 2021 State AA volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Billings Senior def. Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-20

Match 2: Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings West, noon

Match 3: Great Falls CMR vs. Butte, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Bozeman vs. Kalispell Flathead, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Billings Senior vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Missoula Sentinel vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State A

LINK: 2021 State A volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Miles City def. Hamilton 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Match 2: Billings Central def. Dillon, 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Match 3: Ronan vs. Havre, noon

Match 4: Hardin vs. Corvallis, 2 p.m.

Match 5: Polson vs. Miles City, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Billings Central vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 8: Hamilton vs. Dillon, 8 a.m. (at Shroyer Gym)

Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 3 loser, noon

Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 4 p.m.

Match 13: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs, Match 12 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 15: Match 14 winner vs. Match 13 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, noon (championship)

Match 17: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State B

LINK: 2021 State B volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Choteau def. Jefferson 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6

Match 2: Thompson Falls vs. Townsend, noon

Match 3: Huntley Project vs. Malta, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Glasgow vs. Florence, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Choteau vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Jefferson vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

State C

LINK: 2021 State C volleyball bracket

Thursday

Match 1: Plentywood def. Roy-Winifred 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Match 2: Fort Benton vs. White Sulphur Springs, noon

Match 3: Manhattan Christian vs. Simms, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Bridger vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Plentywood vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Match 7: Roy-Winifred vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m. (third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon (championship)

Match 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.