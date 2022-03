2022 Class A state basketball scores, pairings

The 2022 Class A state basketball tournaments start on Wednesday in Missoula. Updated scores and pairings are available below. For downloadable and printable PDFs of the brackets, please click here: BOYS, GIRLS

State A

March 9-12 at the University of Montana, Missoula

Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Havre 65, Frenchtown 54

Game 2: Dillon 57, Laurel 35

Game 3: Lewistown 77, Hamilton 53

Thursday

Game 4: Polson vs. Glendive, noon

Game 5: Havre vs. Butte Central, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Frenchtown vs. Hamilton, 6 p.m. loser-out

Friday

Game 7: loser Game 4 vs. loser Game 5, 9 a.m., loser-out

Game 8: winner Game 6 vs. loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 9: winner Game 2 vs. winner Game 3, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 4, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: loser Game 10 vs. winner Game 8, 9 a.m., loser-out

Game 12: loser Game 9 vs. winner Game 7, 9 a.m., loser-out (at Missoula Sentinel HS)

Game 13: winner Game 11 vs. winner Game 12, 3 p.m., consolation

Game 14: winner Game 10 vs. winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., championship

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: Butte Central 61, Miles City 59

Game 2: Hardin 62, Hamilton 48

Game 3: Billings Central 65, Columbia Falls 30

Thursday

Game 4: Browning vs. Havre, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Butte Central vs. Dillon, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Miles City vs. Columbia Falls, 8 p.m., loser-out

Friday

Game 7: loser Game 5 vs. loser Game 4, noon, loser-out

Game 8: winner Game 6 vs. loser Game 2, 1:30 p.m., loser-out

Game 9: winner Game 2 vs. winner Game 3, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 4, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: loser Game 9 vs. winner Game 7, 10:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 12: loser Game 10 vs. winner Game 8, 10:30 a.m., loser-out (at Missoula Sentinel HS)

Game 13: winner Game 11 vs. winner Game 12, 3 p.m., consolation

Game 14: winner Game 10 vs. winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., championship