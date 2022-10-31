4 Michigan State players suspended following scuffle after Saturday's rivalry game, police investigating

(WXYZ) — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has suspended four players on the team effective immediately, following an ugly end to the in-state showdown Saturday night.

In a video obtained by the Detroit News, you can see Michigan's Ja’den McBurrows getting pummeled by a slew of Michigan State teammates.

Coach Jim Harbaugh says two of his players were assaulted during the fight.

"I heard from the two players when we got into the locker room and we started addressing it and the video surfaced," Harbaugh said.

The Spartans were defeated 29-7 during the rivalry match, it's unknown what provoked the scuffle.

Ward Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director, said there are no excuses.

"What happened after the game is completely unacceptable. I talked to the commissioner; he is looking into it. The police are looking into it because they have also seen the video," he said.

Both universities' campus police departments are investigating along with the Big Ten.

Michigan State’s head football coach promised swift action, and late Sunday night, announced linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young are suspended until investigations are complete.

In a statement, Tucker also admits more players could be benched due to the incident.

“You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a state green and white jersey must never be compromised," Tucker said in a statement.

MSU plans on holding a press conference Monday to address the incident.

This article was written by Kiara Hay for WXYZ.