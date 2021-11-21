DUTTON— The Froid-Medicine Lake RedHawks claimed a second straight 6-Man state title after a 43-0 win over Power-Dutton-Brady to cap off another undefeated season.

After getting stopped deep in Titan territory on their first possession, the RedHawks turned up the intensity for the rest of the first half.

Ashdyn Hobbs opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with touchdown run to make it 6-0 RedHawks.

Froid-Medicine Lake would intercept the Titans on the ensuing possession and turn it into points when Austen Hobbs ran it in from short yardage. After a successful PAT kicks it was 14-0.

Power-Dutton-Brady’s offense never got its footing, with Froid-Medicine Lake preventing big plays and forcing turnovers every time the Titans entered RedHawks territory.

The second quarter followed the same script as the first, with a dominant performance from Froid-Medicine-Lake. Brent Stentoff scored from one yard out after a lengthy drive, for a 22-0 lead.

Then before halftime, Mason Dethman found Javonne Nesbit for a 24 yard score in the back of the end zone, and the RedHawks went to halftime up 29-0.

Froid-Medicine-Lake kept the clock moving in a scoreless third quarter before adding two more scores in the fourth.

The coda to the game came as time expired, when the Titans fumbled on the FML two yard line. Nesbit scooped up the ball and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown, and the celebration was on.

It was Froid-Medicine Lake’s second win over PDB this season, after defeating the Titans 58-22 in September.

"Practices are competitive. We're just trying to get ready for the next year and the next year and the next year," RedHawks Head Coach Michael Reiter said. "Yeah we got two in a row, we're coming for three."

"We had fun. We just played football and just stuck together throughout the year," Dethman added.

The RedHawks have now won 24 straight games and two consecutive state titles. Football teams from Power, Dutton and Brady are now 0-8 in state championship games.

