$695K wagered on Super Bowl through Sports Bet Montana

HELENA — A total of $695,838 was wagered through Sports Bet Montana over the weekend on the Super Bowl game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the Montana Lottery, players wagered a total of $695,838, averaging $23.95 per bet.

Payouts from the game totaled $427,867, with a payout percentage of 61.5 percent.

The Rams versus Bengals spread had Los Angeles at -4.5 before the game started.

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

Total bets for this year via Sports Bet Montana increased 41% compared to the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. However, total payout decreased by 10.5 percent.



