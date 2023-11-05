8-Man playoffs: Belt rolls into semis with win over Wibaux

BELT — Five first quarter touchdowns paved the way for Belt in a 70-6 drubbing of Wibaux in the 8-Man playoff quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ethan Triplett scored three of his five total touchdowns in the opening quarter with runs of 46, 42 and 14 yards. Jeremy Nebel had two TDs in the first, as well — a 40-yard run and an 18-yard interception return. The Huskies, the defending state champs, led 32-0 after the first quarter.

Nebel also had a33-yard TD run in the second quarter and Reese Paulson added an 8-yard run as Belt took a 48-0 advantage at the break.

In the third quarter, Triplett caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Paulson and also had a 34-yard interception return as Belt's defense contributed with two scores of their own. Blake Waldner had a short TD run in the fourth for the Huskies.

Wibaux's only points came in the third quarter on a 55-yard run by Wyatt Ree.

Belt, now 7-1, will travel to Ennis for next week's semifinals. Ennis, 11-0, rolled past Circle 61-26 in the quarterfinals on Saturday (highlights below).

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

Fairview 70, Arlee 28

Fairview rolls to 8-Man quarterfinal win over Arlee

Ennis 67, Circle 26

Ennis surges past Circle 67-20, will meet Belt in 8-Man semifinals

Fort Benton 44, Superior 30