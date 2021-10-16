8-Man roundup: Belt blows out Shelby

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)
Belt 44, Shelby 6
BELT—Belt played Shelby for the second week in a row but the Huskies made sure the Coyotes got zero momentum and got out to an early lead.
A costly pick-six from Shelby put Belt up halfway through the first and they never looked back, getting multiple scores from Bridger Vogl to lead the way for a 44-6 beatdown.
8-Man scores
Drummond-Philipsburg 42, Seeley-Swan 6
Joliet 70, Absarokee 6
Park City 36, Sheridan 34
Superior 30, Darby 26
St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 0