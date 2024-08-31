8-Man roundup: Fort Benton and Belt cruise to victory

SIMMS — Truman Giese and Eli Arganbright combined for six touchdowns and No. 3-ranked Fort Benton rolled to a 64-0 victory over Simms on Friday to open the 8-Man football season.

Giese threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the first quarter. Giese's first TD pass was a 6-yarder to Arganbright to open the scoring.

Arganbright had touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter. Fort Benton's second-half scoring production included a 10-yard TD run by Callum Ballantyne and a 13-yard scamper by Kelton Vielleux.

Giese was credited with 137 rushing yards on 14 carries, and he also threw for 72 yards. David Olson caught four passes for 47 yards as the Longhorns started the season on the winning side of the ledger.

Other 8-Man scores ...

No. 2 Belt 46, Chinook 8

No. 5 Ennis 2, St. Labre 0 (forfeit)

No. 7 Drummond-Philipsburg 50, Park City 22

Darby 44, Troy 16

Sheridan 40, Deer Lodge 20

Arlee 54, Lodge Grass 14 (Thursday)

Cascade 56, Rocky Boy 0 (Thursday)

