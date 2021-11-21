The Thompson Falls football team hadn't played a close game all season, and they weren't about to let it happen in the state championship.

The Blue Hawks scored early and often to trounce reigning state champion Drummond-Philipsburg by a final score of 40-8 in the 8-Man state championship on Saturday.

The win gave Thompson Falls its first state championship since 1975, when it played as an 11-Man program. The Blue Hawks, who still compete as a Class B school in other sports, are the first Class B school to win the 8-Man title. Thompson Falls and Drummond-Philipsburg were the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds out of the 8-Man West, but since they didn't play each other in the regular season, they each came into the game undefeated.

In the first half, Ryan Bucher found the end zone twice for Thompson Falls, but Drummond-Philipsburg punched back with a Chase Goldade 5-yard touchdown run just before halftime to make it 14-8 Blue Hawks at the break.

But Goldade's score would be all the Titans could muster.

Bucher scored another touchdown in the third and Elijah Ratliff added a short touchdown run to make it 26-8 Blue Hawks by the end of the third. Hayden Hanks added a rushing touchdown and a Nathan Schraeder tallied a fumble return for a touchdown put the cherry on top for the Blue Hawks in the fourth.

