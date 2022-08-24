Belt Huskies gear up for season under coach Matt Triplett

BELT — Between returning seniors and coaching staff there are a lot of familiar faces with the Belt football team, but there's one familiar face that won't be there - longtime Belt staple Jeff Graham is in Butte getting ready for his first season as the Lady Orediggers basketball coach, leaving the Huskies in the hands of former assistant Matt Triplett.

Triplett says he loves coaching and learned lots from Graham. He also admits taking over will be different and Graham’s shoes are big shoes to fill.

“Coach was here for 15 years, and he put his heart and soul into sports here in Belt,” Triplett said. “Belt knows Graham. They know how successful he's been and what kind expectation he has. So we just want to continue on with that and work hard and learn things along the way. Get better as a team, get better individually and we'll be alright.”

Belt had plenty of success under Graham and they're expecting to get back to their ways of success this year. They'll start with a few new tests though, playing in Havre at MSU Northern for the first time.

“We’ve got a good challenge to start with a good program in Fairview out East. They’re always pushing for playoffs and know they’ll be after us but we’ll be ready and it’ll be a good start for us.”

There's lots of newness in store for the Huskies this year, but they're ready for the challenge.

“With Coach Triplett taking over, it's been a really smooth transition,” senior Memphis Black said. “It's just been a lot of hard work so far, getting to where we should be in the season when it comes time to get the work done. He does a great job rallying the team. We’ll be ready.”

Kickoff against Fairview is Saturday, August 27th in Havre at 4 p.m.



