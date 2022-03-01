Belt outlasts Winnett-Grass Range in Northern C challenge game

GREAT FALLS — The Belt boys topped Winnett-Grass Range 45-41 on Monday in a Northern C tournament to punch their ticket to the state tournament next weekend.

The Huskies topped the Rams for the third time this season, with both regular season meetings going to overtime.

Bridger Vogl led Belt with 23 points, including 19 in the first half alone. Walker Doman scored 19 points to lead the Rams.

Belt controlled most of the game, leading 11-4 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime. But the Rams never let the game slip away, using small runs to remain within striking distance - including cutting the lead to just three points later in the fourth quarter.

“Our team just knew we had to make shots after we struggled against Roy-Winifred on Saturday,” Vogl said. “I think we only shot 6-for-33 or something like that. So we had to shoot the lights out in order to beat this great Winner-Grass Range team”

It’s the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Belt has advanced to the state tournament. Winnett-Grass Range hasn’t been to state since 2009.