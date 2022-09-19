Big Sandy's 'recipe for success' is paying off

Every football team’s goal is to win the big game and climb the mountain to get the championship. Last year, Big Sandy's playoff push came up just a little short, missing out on the championship game. This year, their recipe for success is making them believe this is the year they reach the top of the mountain. Head coach Larry Jappe has seen his team grow and is seeing some textbook football at all levels.

This year, they arguably have the best start in six-man football. Not only are they 4-0, but they've scored 46 or more points in all their games. They've yet to give up double digit points on defense. And the Pioneers say they've got a recipe made for a state championship.

“Right now, everything's just going right. Our defense is playing phenomenal. Offensively, everything's working, and we've got a lot of good weapons this year,” Jappe said. “They hit the weights, went to a lot of camps, did everything that they needed to do to be a successful football team this year. And it's just the perfect recipe. They're just everyone's working hard. Everyone's doing a good job.”

Big Sandy is led by a group of seniors that got far in the playoffs last year and they're back now off to a hot start with last year in the rearview, their only focus is getting to the championship game.

“Well, in the off season, we really worked hard in the weight room and camps,” senior quarterback Braydon Cline said. “We’ve just been working really hard in practice as well. We're going to continue to work hard and yeah, I think we can win the state championship for sure.”

The team chemistry is as evident as ever with the Pioneers outscoring their opponents 229 to 12 through four weeks. That’s an average score of around 57 to 3. They say they're just playing together, getting better every week, and are a force to be reckoned with. They have plenty of momentum heading into week five and don’t have plans to change anything any time soon.

“It's been a lot of fun. I have a lot of great guys behind me doing their job,” senior Kody Strutz said, who was a key piece in the Pioneers defense in their last game, scoring on a pick six . “It makes it a lot easier trying to get to those semifinals again and hopefully into the championship, which I really believe we can this year. So better watch out, we’re coming for you guys.”

Big Sandy will hit the road next weekend to play at North Star on Saturday at 1 p.m.



