Former Griz Samori Toure makes Green Bay 53-man roster; Dylan Cook cut by Tampa Bay

MISSOULA — Samori Toure is getting his NFL shot.

The former Montana All-American wide receiver officially made the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster. Toure was not among the final cuts by the Packers as teams around the National Football League were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 2 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday.

The news of Toure's making the team was reported by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers have yet to officially release their final roster.

Toure, who was a seventh round draft pick, finished the NFL preseason with nine catches for 125 yards in three games for Green Bay. His best performance came in Green Bay's final preseason contest with six catches for 83 yards in a 17-10 loss to Kansas City.

Toure will now get to continue working with reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as a rookie wide receiver for the Packers.

Toure was an All-American at receiver for Montana in 2019 and finished his career with the Grizzlies with 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. He spent his final college season as a grad transfer at Nebraska in 2021 where he caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He earned honorable mention All-Big 10 honors for his work.

Peter Joneleit/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (65) blocks during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Tampa, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Buccaneers 26-24. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

The lone other former Montana Grizzly on a preseason NFL roster was Butte native Dylan Cook, an offensive lineman with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Tampa Bay beat reporter Greg Auman of The Athletic, Cook was one of the final cuts for the Buccaneers on Tuesday. The Buccaneers have yet to officially announce their final roster.

Cook — an undrafted free agent signing who played quarterback at MSU Northern before switching offensive tackle with the Grizzlies — now has the chance to sign with a practice squad or another team to continue his career. This story will be updated if Cook is reported to have signed somewhere else.