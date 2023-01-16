Montana Grizzlies add another FBS transfer in UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris

MISSOULA — Another former FBS football player is headed to Missoula.

Hayden Harris, a defensive lineman at UCLA, announced his commitment and transfer to the Montana Grizzlies football program on Monday afternoon. Harris became the fifth known transfer for UM in this latest cycle, and fourth player to join UM from an FBS program.

Harris, a Mill Creek, Washington, native, spent four seasons with the Bruins. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Harris appeared in just three games in his career at UCLA, all of which came as a reserve defensive lineman in 2022.

Harris joins UM as a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris is joined by Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak, Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson, Akron defensive back Ronald Jackson Jr. and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff as the known transfers added by UM so far.