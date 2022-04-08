Watch

Photos: 2022 Montana Grizzlies spring scrimmage

The Montana Grizzlies wrapped up their 2022 spring football session with their annual spring scrimmage on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO17.jpg
University of Montana Grizzlies call a play during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO3.jpg
University of Montana junior Trajon Cotton (3) intercepts a pass in the endzone during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO4.jpg
University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck gives advice during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO5.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) carries the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO6.jpg
University of Montana junior David Koppang (9 hits Brady Lang (20) for a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO2.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) scrambles during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO9.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Asher Croy (34) makes a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO7.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO14.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Trevin Gradney (27) breaks up a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO13.jpg
University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) is tackled by freshman Soren Syvrud (38) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO8.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Kale Edwards (40) celebrates a tackle during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO16.jpg
University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) reaches to stop a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO15.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Kris Brown (12) throws the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO1.jpg
University of Montana kicker Camden Capser (12) kicks an extra point during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO19.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO18.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) runs a quarterback keeper during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO22.jpg
University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) runs for a first down during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO23.jpg
University of Montana junior Tyler Flink (54) forces a fumble from freshman Colter Janacaro (30) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO24.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO20.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Carver Gilman (82) punts during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO21.jpg
University of Montana freshman Drew Deck (9) gains some yardage during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO28.jpg
University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck addresses his team during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO27.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) scrambles to the goal line during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO29.jpg
University of Montana freshman Brady Lang (20) runs the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO25.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Aaron Fontes (16) reels in a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO26.jpg
University of Montana freshman Tanner Huff (29) tackles sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO33.jpg
University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck answers questions from journalists after the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO32.jpg
University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck speaks to players after the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO30.jpg
University of Montana freshman Brady Lang (20) runs the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO31.jpg
University of Montana freshman Colter Janacaro (30) rushes for a touchdown during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO10.jpg
University of Montana freshman Gabe Longin (11) tackles sophomore Erik Barker (88) during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO11.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Carson Rostad (33) makes a stop during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 040822 Griz Spring Game JDO12.jpg
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (17) throws the ball during the Spring Game at Hamilton High School Friday, April 8, 2022.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

