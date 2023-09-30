Photos: No. 18 Montana holds off Idaho State

Share Facebook

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains a few yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) hurdles a defender to bring the ball down at the goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates a late-game interception during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with University of Montana senior David Koppang (9) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana linebackers Levi Janacaro (37) and Riley Wilson celebrate a turnover during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) tries to break a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) reels in a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) and junior tight end Evan Shafer (84) line up on offense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) applies pressure on Idaho State quarterback Jordan Cooke (1) during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) talks defense during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) celebrates a big play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) avoids a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jake Olson (87) celebrates a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies celebrate a win against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) jukes a defender during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) and junior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates a stop during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) surveys his passing options during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a sidline catch for a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Sam Vidlak (7) runs a quarterback keeper during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) warms up during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana cheerleaders take to the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana wide receiver Ian Finch (82) takes the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field before the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for a play during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck argues a call with a referee during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates a score during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop on their goal line during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) intercepts the ball during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) celebrates a first down during the game against Idaho State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on September 30, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

