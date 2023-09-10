Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Danny Uluilakepa, Sean Chambers talk loss to South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Defending FCS national champion South Dakota State held off third-ranked Montana State on Saturday night 20-16 when a desperation pass for the Bobcats fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired. Sean Chambers' pass on the play before was ruled a touchdown before officials overturned it and put one second back on the clock.

Full highlights can be seen here. MSU now stands at 1-1 and returns home to host Stetson on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Sean Chambers and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa break down key moments in the press conference video above.