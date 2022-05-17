BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: Montana State press release)

Kyle Risinger, Montana State’s assistant defensive backs coach and co-special teams coordinator, and General Manager for Bobcat Football Ryan Weese each resigned from their positions to pursue other opportunities, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Tuesday.

Risinger plans to pursue opportunities outside of college football coaching after six years at MSU. Weese, who joined the Bobcats as director of on-campus recruiting a year ago, becomes a scouting assistant with the Chicago Bears.

"I really appreciated Kyle’s investment in Bobcat Football and felt he did an excellent job working with our defensive backs along with coordinating two of our special teams this past season,” Vigen said. “His efforts contributed to our success in 2021 and I respect his decision to begin a new chapter along with his wife, Brittany and son, Cash. They will always be members of the Bobcat Football family, and we wish them nothing but the best."

Assisting with player evaluation in the recruiting process was one of Weese’s roles during his time at MSU, and he served NFL internships in that area which led him to his position with the Bears. “Ryan did a great job behind the scenes for Bobcat Football heading up both our operations and recruiting efforts. He has bright future in the game and we are very excited for his opportunity to continue to grow at the NFL level.”