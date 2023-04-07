Watch Now
MSU's Danny Sprinkle finalizing deal to move to Utah State

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 13:29:01-04

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — Montana State's Danny Sprinkle is finalizing a deal to become the next men's head basketball coach at Utah State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports on Friday.

Sprinkle guided Montana State to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this past season, which marked a first in program history.

The Helena native finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record marking consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time since 1929.

Since taking over the program in 2019, Sprinkle has culminated an overall record of 81-43.

Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom who left for Virginia Commonwealth University.

