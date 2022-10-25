Watch Now
MSU's Tommy Mellott named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week

Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 25, 2022
BOZEMAN — In light of his career performance against fifth-ranked Weber State, Montana State's Tommy Mellott was chosen as the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, October 24, 2022.

In the Bobcats' 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday, Mellott rushed for a career-high 273 yards, which put him second on the MSU all-time single-game list, surpassing Ryan Johnson's 271 yards against Idaho State (2011).

Mellott rushed the ball 32 times, which also marks the most carries by a Big Sky quarterback and second-most by any ball carrier in Bobcat history.

Don Hass' 298 yards against Weber State in 1967 leads the list.

The Butte native also threw for 140 yards and a touchdown completing 15 of 23 passes with one interception.

This is Mellott's first Big Sky weekly honor.

