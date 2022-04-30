MSU's Troy Andersen drafted by Atlanta Falcons

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State University linebacker Troy Andersen was selected #58 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

The Dillon native was a unanimous first-team all-American last season after leading MSU to its first FCS Championship appearance since 1984.

Andersen finished his senior season with a team-high 147 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

Andersen is the highest Bobcat to be drafted since 1974 when defensive tackle Bill Kollar was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The last player from MSU to be drafted was tight end Beau Sandland in 2016 who was selected 252nd overall in the seventh round.



