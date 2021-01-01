Watch

Photos: Montana State unveils $18 million Bobcat Athletic Complex

Montana State held a grand opening of their newly finished state-of-the-art athletic facility, which is the new home for Bobcat Football.

IMG_1216.JPG
After high school football season is over, this wall will house every program's football helmet across the state of Montana.Photo by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1217.JPG
View of the training facility from inside the main entrance.Photo by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1218.JPG
Staircase leading up to the football program's meeting rooms and coaches' offices.Photo by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1220.JPG
Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello showcasing the Fuel State and Brawl of the Wild Trophy.Photo by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1221.JPG
Brawl of the Wild TrophyPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1223.JPG
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1222.JPG
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1224.JPG
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1225.JPG
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1227.JPG
Wall of Honor highlighting postseason accolades and former playersPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1228.JPG
Hydrotherapy RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1229.JPG
Hydrotherapy RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1230.JPG
Training RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1232.JPG
Training RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1235.JPG
Montana State Football Locker RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1237.JPG
Montana State Football Locker RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1239.JPG
Goal Pyramid for the 2021 Bobcat football seasonPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1240.JPG
Montana State Football Locker RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1241.JPG
Montana State Football Locker RoomPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1247.JPG
Bobcat War Room for team meetingsPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1248.JPG
Bobcat War Room for team meetingsPhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1253.JPG
View from head coach Brent Vigen's officePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1254.JPG
View from head coach Brent Vigen's officePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State unveils $18 million Bobcat Athletic Complex

close-gallery
  • IMG_1216.JPG
  • IMG_1217.JPG
  • IMG_1218.JPG
  • IMG_1220.JPG
  • IMG_1221.JPG
  • IMG_1223.JPG
  • IMG_1222.JPG
  • IMG_1224.JPG
  • IMG_1225.JPG
  • IMG_1227.JPG
  • IMG_1228.JPG
  • IMG_1229.JPG
  • IMG_1230.JPG
  • IMG_1232.JPG
  • IMG_1235.JPG
  • IMG_1237.JPG
  • IMG_1239.JPG
  • IMG_1240.JPG
  • IMG_1241.JPG
  • IMG_1247.JPG
  • IMG_1248.JPG
  • IMG_1253.JPG
  • IMG_1254.JPG

Share

After high school football season is over, this wall will house every program's football helmet across the state of Montana.Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
View of the training facility from inside the main entrance.Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
Staircase leading up to the football program's meeting rooms and coaches' offices.Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello showcasing the Fuel State and Brawl of the Wild Trophy.Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
Brawl of the Wild TrophyAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat Athletic Complex Weight RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Wall of Honor highlighting postseason accolades and former playersAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Hydrotherapy RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Hydrotherapy RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Training RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Training RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State Football Locker RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State Football Locker RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Goal Pyramid for the 2021 Bobcat football seasonAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State Football Locker RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State Football Locker RoomAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat War Room for team meetingsAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Bobcat War Room for team meetingsAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
View from head coach Brent Vigen's officeAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
View from head coach Brent Vigen's officeAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next