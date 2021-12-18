BILLINGS – The Billings Central girls showed strength in numbers on Friday night.

Without all-state senior Mya Hansen, who had a walking boot on her left foot, the Rams held off visiting Lewistown, 62-53, behind strong contributions from multiple players.

Lauren Dull notably chipped in with multiple timely 3-pointers in the second half. But Dull was just one of several Rams to knock down 3s on Friday night, which propelled the Rams to victory without Hansen.

“I’m proud of the girls that stepped up. Obviously we’re facing a little adversity, but there’s value in that. I think some of them found it tonight, they were looking for some confidence, and they’re building it the right way,” Billings Central head coach Jetton Ailes said.

Billings Central will play Billings Skyview next week before getting time to recuperate over Christmas break.