Bravette basketball sets new standard

KALISPELL — The Flathead Bravettes made the State AA tournament for the first time in 10 years, and the Bravettes didn't just make the tournament, but they took third.

Second-year head coach Sam Tudor said, "I am taken back by what they did. Our goal was to make it to state and go and perform the way that they did, and it meant so much to me as a coach.

Junior Maddy Moy, who was All Tournament Team, added, "Well, since Flathead has not been there in 10 years and we have not won something in a long time, it was inspirational for the team, and everyone was just so proud of each other, and it was a great way to end the season."

Sophomore Kennedy Morre, who is also All Tournament Team, added, " The goal was to go to state, and we definitely did that. The feeling taking third and it being my first time going to state was amazing."

Coach Tudor won back-to-back state titles for Bigfork's boy's basketball team said this win will go down as one of his all-time favorites games he has coached."This weekend, what they did is right up there with anything I have ever done as a coach."