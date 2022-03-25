Class A boys, Class C girls win opening Hi-Line Invitational tournament games

HAVRE — The 35th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament got underway on Thursday evening at the Armory Gymnasium on the campus of MSU-Northern in Havre.

The HIT features some of the premier high school talent from around Montana in each of the four classifications.

On Thursday, the Class A boys and Class C girls earned victories to open the tournament. The Class A boys defeated the Class C boys 100-88 while the Class C girls defeated the Class A girls 71-69 in overtime.

In the boys game, Lewistown's Fisher Brown scored 29 points and went 7 for 10 from 3-point range. Brown also grabbed nine rebounds and dished four assists. Royce Robinson of Lewistown finished with a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Livingston's Payton Kokot added 15 points. Polson's Colton Graham and Dillon's Jon Kirkley each added nine points.

Melstone's Bryce Grebe led the Class C boys with 19 points while Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud added 13.

In the girls game, Saco's Teagan Erickson finished with a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds. Box Elder's Kyla Momberg added 12 points while Saco's Jaycee Erickson and Melstone's Draya Wacker each added nine.

Lockwood's Tailey Harris and Havre's Yelena Miller each scored 13 points while Laurel's Alyse Aby added 12 points.

Action from the HIT will continue on Friday and Saturday.