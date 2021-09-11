Class B roundup: Fairfield tops Eureka

Columbus 24, Red Lodge 0

In a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup, Columbus again got the better of Red Lodge, 24-0, making it back-to-back victories over the Rams.

The Cougars struck first on Friday evening at home, as Caden Meier hit Kaeden Daniels on a 9-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to put Columbus up 8-0 after the two-point attempt succeeded.

The two sides traded fumbles in the second quarter, but Columbus was able to put the game away in the second half.

Two more Meier touchdown passes -- a 15-yard missile to Colby Martinez and a 35-yard bomb on fourth down to Daniels -- gave Columbus a 22-0 advantage in the third quarter.

Red Lodge showed life at the end of the game, but a Westin Stevens interception sealed the shutout for the Cougars, who improve to 2-0.

Columbus will travel to Baker in Week 4, while Red Lodge (0-2) will host Big Timber.

Bigfork 48, Conrad 6

Much like its season-opener, Bigfork took an early lead and never looked back, defeating Conrad 48-6 at home on Friday.

In the first half, Bigfork had 295 yards to Conrads 53 yards. Quarterback Patrick Wallen did not hold back in the first half, he was 6 for 11 with 184 yards passing and threw for three touchdowns in the first half. Bigfork stayed dominate having over 100 yards rushing yards in the first half. Conrad tried to come back in the fourth quarter with a 10 yard touchdown run but Bigfork prevailed.

Fairfield 26, Eureka 19

With the Fairfield Eagles reaching the Class B title game last season and the Eureka Lions winning it all in 2019, the head-to-head matchup was bound to be good.

In the first quarter on the kickoff , Bryan Moore takes it to the house for the Eagles putting them up 6-3 early.

In beginning of the second quarter Lions block a punt which gave them excellent field position. A few plays later, quarterback Caleb Udder would make it 9-6 on the sneak.

Eagles running back, Miguel Perez, would then score twice before the half putting them on top 18-6. Fairfield would narrowly hold onto this one winning it 26-19.