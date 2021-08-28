BIG TIMBER — Huntley Project managed a score in each half and held strong on defense in big spots to outlast Big Timber 14-12 in the 2021 season opener for both teams.

Sage Nation got the scoring started for Big Timber with a 7-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the first quarter, but the Sheepherders failed to convert the extra point try. Huntley Project responded with a late score of its own in the second quarter when Wylee Lindeen threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to David Wohlfeil with 18 seconds left before the half.

The Red Devils took a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Big Timber's Connor Giesecke found some room for a long touchdown run. However, the Herders came up empty on the two-point conversion and Project maintained a 14-12 lead. A Red Devil turnover with just over four minutes left in the game gave Big Timber one more chance, but Project's defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs to seal the game.

Class B scores

Bowman County (ND) 45, Wolf Point 0

Eureka 14, Bonners Ferry (ID) 13

Huntley Project 14, Big Timber 12

Missoula Loyola 14, Cut Bank 13

Three Forks 43, Roundup 6