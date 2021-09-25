Class B roundup: Townsend trounces Three Forks

Townsend 35, Three Forks 0
TOWNSEND-- The Townsend Bulldogs took an early lead and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Three Forks Wolves 35-0 in a Southern B clash. Klause Rauser scored a rushing touchdown less than three minutes into the game, then caught two touchdown passes from Trey Hoveland later in the quarter.
Townsend also scored on a safety after a bad snap, and on a long touchdown pass to Gavin Vandenacre. A final touchdown just before halftime would round out the scoring.
Class B scores
Bigfork 54, Whitehall 6
Big Timber 25, Manhattan 19 (OT)
Columbus 26, Jefferson 14
Eureka 33, Missoula-Loyola 8
Fairfield 59, Conrad 12
Florence 44, Anaconda 3
Glasgow 36, Cut Bank 6
Huntley Project 50, Roundup 2
Malta 54, Wolf Point 20