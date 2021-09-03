GREAT FALLS — After a thrilling 37-35 week on victory over Missoula Hellgate last Friday, Great Falls CMR football is at home tonight against Kalispell Glacier. For head coach Dennis Morris and the team, they will need to stop the potent run game of the Wolfpack and eliminate some of the mental mistakes that they made last week.

“We went down there and played fast and played really physical,” Morris explained. “You know some of that juice we carried on the field did lead to some of those mistakes, you know crucial drive stopping mistakes you know where we should’ve continued on that.”

One of the focal points heading into this week will be to slow down senior first-team all-state running back Jake Rendina, who had three rushing touchdowns against Belgrade last Friday.

“The tool they have is that Rendina. You know he is a load and that’s something that we have to focus on,” Morris explained.

With the offense finding their stride behind quarterback Cole Taylor and running back Jackson Simonson, who had a great showing against Missoula Hellgate, the focus is defense this week where junior defensive back Cayden Doran who will need to be ready for an aggressive Wolfpack offense.

“You know not really a whole lot different as long as we play as hard as we can just like the last forty seconds of that last game we should be able to take the win,” Doran said. “[We need to] cover good and up the middle, we want to stack it.”

“Defense is something we feel really good about as long we keep them hyped up playing juiced playing fast and physical you know they’re going to be good,” Morris added.

The game starts tonight at 7 p.m. on Jack Johnson Pride Field where Coach Morris promises a game filled with lots of hype and “juice” from the players and the crowd.

