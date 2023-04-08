CMR High School vs. Malmstrom AFB on the basketball court

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School basketball players hosted airmen from Malmstrom Air Force Base for some friendly court action as part of the "Operation Warmheart" basketball showcase.

"Operation Warmheart" is used to assist military members and their families throughout the year.

This is the first time the two squared off against each other.

First match began with the girls, which CMR dominated from start to finish. CMR came out aggressive, demonstrating their strong offensive abilities. The final score was 62-38 Rustlers.

The boys matchup had a more competitive showing. The two sides didn't waste any time, and it was back-and-forth action for the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, CMR took control, stepping up defensively, while playing more cautiously on offense to kill time. Malmstrom tried to press the action, but it wasn't enough for the more experienced Rustlers. The final score was 88-79 Rustlers.

The matchup between CMR and Malmstrom was not just a basketball. It was a time of coming together and building relationship with one another.

CMR Junior, Sophie Madsen discussed how the team prepared ahead of the match.

"It was definitely exciting," she said. "Our team was nervous, and we weren't really prepared for what we were up against, but once we stepped up, the jitters went away and it was all play together, play for our team and just have fun."

Malmstrom's Ava Cathcart said it was a unique experience playing against the Lady Rustlers.

"It was a good experience to actually come out to the high school and see people part of the community. I don't get out here too much, so it was a good experience to develop community, morale, and actually get to enjoy this time with these high schoolers and build bonds."

CMR Senior, Cole Taylor praised Malmstrom as a competitor as well as the work they do off the court.

"It was really fun getting to meet those guys that are protecting our country in my hometown, so it was fun to get out there, play some basketball, and just laugh it up and have fun."

Malmstrom's Antonio Majors and Dasan Harris showed mutual respect for the CMR boys.

Majors said, "they've got some tough guys, good at playing defense and a lot of shooters. We tried to close out, but they still knocked them down. They can shoot ... I look forward to playing them again sometime."

Harris expanded upon Majors' statement.

"It was a good experience," he added. "For some of us older guys competing against the younger kids, we got some good cardio in, but it was a good game. They can definitely shoot."



