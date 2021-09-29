GREAT FALLS — The buzz of the undefeated Great Falls CMR Rustlers has yet to subside after a 12-0 start to their season. On the other end, the Great Falls High Bison have struggled sporting a 1-11 record heading into this crosstown matchup.

With loud and energetic Great Falls High Fieldhouse, the match started off tied at 2-2 then junior Ella Cochran started to heat up for the Rustlers.

With Cochran leading the way for Great Falls CMR, Lauren Lindseth and Lexi Thornton provided excellent offensive firepower the whole sweeping the Bison 3-0 and improving their overall record to 13-0.

The Rustlers play Missoula Sentinel in the East-West Crossover in Butte on Oct. 2 while the Bison in the same event against Butte.

