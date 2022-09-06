CMR's Cole Taylor commits to MSU after monster start to the season

GREAT FALLS — On August 2, Great Falls CMR senior quarterback Cole Taylor received his first Division I scholarship offer from Montana State University. Almost a month later on Sunday, September 4, Taylor verbally committed to play for the Cats after attending their home opener against McNeese State.

Taylor will join Head Coach Brent Vigen and the National Championship runner-ups from last season as a two star recruit with a ton of upside. Taylor’s visit in Bozeman this past weekend a long with the year-long relationships that Taylor formed with the coaching staff cemented the decision to join the Bobcats.

“I've been talking to those coaches for probably almost a year now and they've just been hitting me up every day, calling and texting and just checking in on me,” Taylor said. “They just started to make me feel like family and I just kind of wanted to get that pressure off.”

Only two games into the season, Taylor and the offense have put up 77 points enroute to a 1-1 record. In their second game of the season, the Rustlers lost a close game to Kalispell Glacier losing 42-35. Although they fell just short, Taylor broke a single game Great Falls CMR quarterback record throwing for 401 yards. He currently is first Class AA in total yards while him and senior running back Archie LaFurge are third and fourth in rushing yards. Senior Great Falls CMR wide receiver Gus Nunez leads the Class AA in receiving yards with 261 through two games.

“It's super fun putting up that many points; just going out there trying to score every drive and just having the confidence that we can go out there and score every drive,” Taylor added.

Great Falls CMR (1-1) is back at home this week at Memorial Stadium where they’ll take on the Belgrade Panthers (0-2) team.

