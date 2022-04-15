CMR's Rogan Barnwell will play for MSU-Northern

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School standout scorer, senior Rogan Barnwell, signed his letter-of-intent to play basketball for head coach Shawn Huse next year at MSU-Northern.

Barnwell ends his career with a second team all-conference nod in the eastern AA leading the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game in the regular season on 40-percent from the field.

Barnwell was seventh in the AA in scoring and sixth in steals. Barnwell will join fellow in-state recruit Oskar Pula from Chinook as they’ll come into a team with talent and experience across the board.

“It’s an honor to be able to go to Northern and be with those type of kids and be able to hold my own. One of the big things for me was that he believed in me that was a big factor for me. He was the only coach who believed in me so that kind of led me to the decision to go there,” Barnwell said.

Barnwell will join a Lights roster that finished fourth in the fourth in the Frontier Conference with an overall record 19-13 as well as pursue his academic endeavors on the Hi-Line as an Education Major.



