Watch the Montana State Spring Rodeo on MTN

Scripps Sports will broadcast the 2025 Montana State Spring Rodeo live across Montana. The rodeo, which kicks off the spring season in the Big Sky region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, runs April 10-13.

Performances will air on the MTN channel on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen delivers a fun crash course on College Rodeo 101 in this video:

Scripps Sports will broadcast four performances from inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the MTN channel, which is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

The broadcast schedule includes all public performances: Thursday’s 7 p.m. performance, Friday’s Short Go at 7 p.m., Saturday’s 7 p.m. performance and Sunday’s Championship Short Go at 1 p.m.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen will call the action, with former Montana State cowboys Dan Mortensen and Josh Boka serving as analysts.

The MSU Spring Rodeo consists of two separate events and comprises the first two rodeos of the Big Sky's spring season. Montana, Montana State, MSU-Northern, Montana Western, Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Northwest College, of Powell, Wyo., form the Big Sky region.